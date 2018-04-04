Get ready for a windy Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a foggy start to the day, with drizzle and a few showers leaving the ground wet all across the state. Wind isn't bad now, but will slowly increase through the day before peaking as a line of gusty downpours rolls through in the afternoon. There's even a chance for an isolated rumble of thunder!

Temperatures are a bit cool to start the day, but will approach 60 degrees around the middle of the day with a surge of warm air before a front comes through. Winds could gust up to 45 mph which is enough to cause some isolated reports of wind damage.

Thursday will feature cool sunshine for the Hartford Yard Goats opening day with highs in the 40s.

But we're not done with our active weather pattern yet! Rain on Friday will start as snow or a mix in parts of the state. This MIGHT be enough to cause issues for the morning commute before we change over to rain.

Another round of rain is likely on Friday. Depending on the timing, we could start off with a brief period of snow or sleet before changing quickly over to rain. Some of our guidance shows this all ending as a mix/snow on the backside heading into Saturday morning.

Then we're on the weather watch Sunday into Tuesday with a parade of offshore storms. We have seen this set-up many times this year where offshore storms get closer and closer to us over time. Right now we're keeping the forecast dry on Sunday with the chance for a brief mix Monday into Tuesday BUT there is still a lot of uncertainty during this period.

We may have to wait until May for a prolonged warm stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Early morning fog, with scattered showers. Maybe a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Mild! Windy. High: Near 60.

TONIGHT: Becoming colder, with mainly clear skies. Lows: 26-32.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Early/AM mix/snow changing to rain. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: (Early mix/snow?) Party sunny. High: mid 40s.

