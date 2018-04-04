× ‘Killer clown’ wedding photo shocks newlywed on her anniversary

SAN ANTONIO — A newlywed bride was given the shock of a lifetime when opening her husband’s one-year anniversary gift, according to FOX News.

Manda Alexander was celebrating her first anniversary with her husband, Vincent Alexander, Sunday. Vincent gifted Manda a framed picture from their wedding day but when Manda opened the present, she found herself in complete shock.

“When I first opened the gift, I was opening it from right to left so all I saw was Vince and I in this beautiful frame,” Manda told ABC News, “and then I saw the clown.”

See the now-viral Facebook video Vincent posted below and read more here.