Man fatally shot in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE -- Source tells FOX61 a Hamden man was shot to death Wednesday morning in front of a Woodbridge home on Rimmon Road.

The shooting occurred in front Michael Berkley’s home, in a quiet community that is not used to a commotion like this.

“I was asleep and I got woken up” said Berkley. “It was like bang, bang bang, bang, bang, like multiple gunshots, maybe four to six.”

But, he said, he didn’t hear any car speed off.

“I was in that half asleep, awake zone where like I wasn’t quite sure if it was even real because I’m in Woodbridge and you don’t hear gunshots in Woodbridge.”

He’s beating himself up now, though.

“As a nursing student, I’m kicking myself that I didn’t go outside and check out what was going on because maybe there was something I could do,” Berkley said. “My mom is a nurse too. Maybe there’s something and my stepdad, who lives there, is a doctor, is a neurosurgeon.”

And, he adds, all three were home at the time of the shooting.

“We all heard it. We just didn’t react. And it was right out in front. Kind of failure to respond.”

The shooting on Rimmon Road happened in between Deer Run Road and Robin Road.

“For a brief time, the schools and town offices in the area were alerted to go into a shelter in place,” said Woodbridge Police Chief Frank Cappiello.

This includes the Beecher Road Elementary School and Amity Regional High School, where a student said everyone remained calm.

“The principal just announced that there was some commotion down the road and it wasn’t anything to be frightened or worried about,” said Harrison Paek, a senior.

Milford Police Department sent an officer, who is fluent in Polish, to translate for a woman who claims to have witnessed the shooting.