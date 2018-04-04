× Mother charged after 3-month-old child found with ‘multiple bone fractures’

SHELTON — A Shelton mother is facing criminal charges after police said she physically abused her 3-month-old baby.

On Wednesday, Ansonia Police Department said Migdalia Camilini-Otero, 24, was arrested on a warrant for assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Police said Camilini-Otero’s arrest was the result of an investigation by the Patrol Division and Detective Bureau after a complaint in May 2017 of Camilini-Otero’s three-month old baby suffering from multiple bone fractures.

“The investigation, done in conjunction with Yale New Haven Hospital, showed the victim had multiple rib fractures, a fractured clavicle, and a broken foot along with other injuries,” police said.

Police added that the injuries were consistent with abuse and not the result of an accident. The victim is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Camilini-Otero was released on a $10,000 and is scheduled to appear in a Derby court Thursday.