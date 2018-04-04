× Newington man arrested for making threats in town council meeting: Police

NEWINGTON — Police arrested a man they say made threats to kill people at a town council meeting Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called around 7:00 p.m. to a town council meeting at the town hall for a report of a resident creating a disturbance. Police said William Gardner, 52, of Newington, was moved outside the chambers by an officer assigned to the meeting.

Police said after Gardner left, a witness told police they heard Gardner make threats to kill people as he was entering the meeting. Officers found Gardner and he was arrested without incident and charged with breach of peace 2nd degree.

Gardner was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on 4/17/18.