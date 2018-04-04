× Nurse fired for saying Stephon Clark ‘deserved’ to be killed raises over $22k for herself

CALIFORNIA — A nurse who was fired after saying shooting victim Stephon Clark “deserved” to be killed by cops, has raised over $20,000 for herself.

On Saturday, Faith Linthicum created a GoFundMe page hoping to reach $25,000.

“I’m a United States Military veteran who served as a medic, and then fulfilled my dream taking care of people by becoming a nurse,” her page reads. “I was recently fired from my job as a nurse at Kaiser Permanente for exercising my First Amendment right to free speech. I am a proud supporter of this great Country, the First Amendment, the rule of law, and law enforcement.”

Linthicum claims her employer, Kaiser Permanente, fired her “without any investigation, and without giving me an opportunity to explain or defend myself.”

“I believe Kaiser Permanente violated my First Amendment right to free speech in order to protect themselves from the wrath of these activists. I am now unemployed and unable to pay rent, buy food for myself and my two dogs (French Bulldog & Great Dane), or make my car payments/insurance,” she said.

Clark was shot and killed March 18 in his grandmother’s Sacramento backyard by officers who believed he was pointing a gun at them, according to police. No weapon was found at the scene. The only item discovered was a cell phone, police said.

Officers fired 20 shots, hitting Clark multiple times, according to police.

Sacramento Police released body camera video of the incident that also showed that the officers did not immediately provide Clark with lifesaving efforts, instead waiting until other units arrived at the scene.

***CNN contributed to this report***