Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman helps stop potential school shooting
BOSTON (AP) — A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.
The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to “shoot up” a school in the comments section of his account.
Edelman notified his assistant, Shannen Moen, who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.
Police officials say the boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.
Edelman called the man who tipped him off “the real hero” and says he plans to send him a gift.
Edelman released the following statement:
“Julian wants to thank the individual on his social media account who alerted Julian and his staff to this alleged threat. This individual’s thoughtfulness and awareness may have helped avert another tragedy. Julian is very grateful for the quick action of law enforcement authorities in Massachusetts and Michigan, and he thanks all law enforcement for their efforts in helping all of us become more aware and vigilant.”