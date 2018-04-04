× Payback: Teen buys every cupcake in shop after customer fat-shames her

INDIANA — A teenager who said she was fat-shamed while standing in line at a bakery, spent over $50 to buy every cupcake as revenge.

According to the New York Post, Vega Blossom, 19, stopped by a bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana, when she said she heard a woman behind her say, “Let’s hope this fat b***h doesn’t buy all the cupcakes.”

Blossom said she felt like crumbling when she heard the vicious remark, according to the New York Post.

“But I swallowed the hurt and thought of the best possible thing I could do back to them that wasn’t horrible, but that would teach them a lesson about respecting others,” she said.

Instead of ordering six cupcakes as she initially planned, she went on to order the entire stock of 20, making sure the person who fat-shamed her didn’t get one.

After she purchased the cupcakes she posted her reaction on Facebook.