State Rep. Petit considers run for Esty's U.S. House seat

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Representative Dr. William Petit is considering a run for Elizabeth Esty’s U.S. House of Representative’s seat.

Petit, a Republican, is the sole survivor of a violent Cheshire home invasion, where his wife and daughters were murdered in 2007.

He confirmed Wednesday that he is considering a run for the Democrat’s 5th District seat.

Esty said Monday that she won’t seek re-election after the backlash she has received for her decision to keep her since-fired chief of staff on the job after she learned that he made threats against a former female aide. Esty has been keeping low profile since the allegations were made public.