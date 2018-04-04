Police around the state cracking down on distracted driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Police all over Connecticut will be cracking down on drivers who use their cell phones. It’s all part of April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In Hamden, police along with the Connecticut Department of Transformation, will be out in full force as part of the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign.

Hamden Police and the DOT are urging motorists to put down the phone before getting behind the wheel.

They are reminding drivers that If is absolutely necessary to talk on the phone or text while driving, to park your vehicle in a safe location.

Connecticut law prohibits the use of any handheld mobile device while operating a vehicle. Licensed Amateur radio operators are exempt.

Drivers that are 16 or 17 years old cannot use mobile devices at any time, even hands-free, while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,400 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2016.

In Connecticut, distracted driving is any non-related driving activity a person engages in while operating a vehicle.

There are three types of distracted driving:

VISUAL - taking your eyes of road

MANUAL - taking hands off wheel

COGNITIVE - taking attention off driving

The campaign starts today and runs through the end of the month.