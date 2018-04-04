× Report: Hubble catches glimpse of farthest star ever seen

A team of researchers said in a published study that they discovered the farthest star ever seen in an image provided by the famed Hubble Space Telescope, according to FOX News.

Astronomy magazine, citing Nature Astronomy, reported that the international team of researchers located the blue supergiant—nicknamed Icarus– that emitted its light when the universe was one-third its current age.

The light was emitted 4.4 billion years after the Big Bang took 9 billion years to reach Earth.

Scientists were able to see the star due to gravitational lensing, which occurs when light rays diverge and bend back inward when passing a massive object.

