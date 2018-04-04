Sandy Hook shooting victim honored at CCSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- It's been about six years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and on Wednesday, a special event honored one of the young victims.

In her memory, the CCSU Ana Grace Project has been created to promote love, community and connection.

Students and faculty at CCSU surprised Ana's mom as they kicked off "April is for Ana month."

People wore purple shirts and spelled out Ana's name in the gym while holding up purple balloons for Ana's favorite color. Ana's mother, who is the director of the Ana Grace Project said she had no idea.

"Today was beautiful, this in the gym was amazing. Even more amazing is the work we get to do together with the university and every partner we have on every day," said Nelba Marquez-Greene, director of CCSU Ana Grace Project.

CCSU's President Dr. Zulma R. Toro said they are currently working with six of the 11 elementary schools in New Britain where students faculty and members of the Ana Grace Project are providing support to the teachers in these schools.

Starting next fall, Dr. Zulma said that same support should be provided to all 11 schools. They're also exploring the possibility of doing the same in the Hartford school district

As for Ana, she would've turned 12 today.