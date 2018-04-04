SHARE61: Show us your Yard Goats pride!

HARTFORD — The day is almost here.

On Thursday, the Hartford Yard Goats are finally back in action.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field at 7:05 p.m. in a home opener at Dunkin Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

As they get ready, we want to see your Yard Goats pride! If you want your photos/videos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email share61@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them to our FOX61 News app. You can also connect with us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter too using the hashtag #SHARE61.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628).

