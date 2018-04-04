× SHARE61: Show us your Yard Goats pride!

HARTFORD — The day is almost here.

On Thursday, the Hartford Yard Goats are finally back in action.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field at 7:05 p.m. in a home opener at Dunkin Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

As they get ready, we want to see your Yard Goats pride! If you want your photos/videos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email share61@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them to our FOX61 News app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter too using the hashtag #SHARE61.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628).