× Silver Alert issued for man missing from Mohegan Sun

MOHEGAN SUN — A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old William Dubauskas.

Dubauskas was last seen yesterday at Mohegan Sun wearing a black pullover shirt that has a horizontal gray stripe across the chest, jeans, and dark sneakers.

He has grey hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William please contact Mohegan Sun Tribal Police at 860-862-7460.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.