Six Flags New England set to open Saturday

AGAWAM — Starting Saturday, the ‘Thrill Capital of New England’ will open its doors for the 2018 season.

On opening day, Six Flags New England will debut their new Gotham City themed area.

The Gotham area features rides and attractions based after the Super Heroes and Super Villains. The area will also include the Harley Quinn Spinsanity, a pendulum ride set to open later this spring.

Pete Carmichael, Six Flags New England Park President, believes it “will amaze thrill-seekers” according to a press release.

Other attractions found in the new Gotham themed area include The Riddler Revenge coaster, The Joker 4D Free Fly Coaster, and Batman The Dark Knight.

Six Flags New England will also donate 2,018 tickets to non-profit organizations in New England as a part of their “Buy One, Give One” campaign.

