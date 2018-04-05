Calling hours for fallen State Trooper to be held Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND -- A procession for the state trooper killed last week will be held Thursday morning to bring his body from a funeral home in Tolland to East Hartford where services will be held.

TFC Kevin Miller's body will be transported from the Introvigne Funeral Home, in Stafford Springs to Rentschler Field in East Hartford. There will be a procession of state police motorcycles, and state police cruisers following the hearse.

Calling hours at Pratt & Whitney Stadium will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian burial funeral service will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

According to State Police, the procession will leave the funeral home at approximately 11:00 a.m., stop at Troop C-Tolland to pick up the cruisers, then proceed to Rentschler Field. They will take the highway once leaving Troop C and are expected to arrive at the field around 12:00 p.m. The East entrance on Silver Lane will be the main entrance for both Thursday and Friday. Cabela’s will have their entrance blocked.

None of the troopers assigned to Troop C are on the road Thursday, as other trooper from around the state will be covering for them.

Miller died in an accident last week on I-84 in Tolland when his cruiser struck a tractor-trailer. The medical examiner said the cause of death was an accident and Miller suffered from blunt impact injuries to the head, torso, and extremities with fractures and visceral injuries.

State police said a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of three at slower speed than the flow of traffic. State police said Miller was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of the three, when he collided into the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries, according to state police.

Miller was assigned to Troop C in Tolland. Miller served with the Connecticut State Police for 19 years, including previously serving at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville.