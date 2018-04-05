Colder Thursday with temps in the mid-40s; tracking snow Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be chilly with temperatures slowly warming into the 40s and abundant sunshine. The breeze won’t be as bad as last night, but it’ll still be gusty at times around 10-20 mph. It’s looking quiet but chilly for the Yard Goats home opener today at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. Game time is 7:05 PM, and it’ll be chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Not exactly baseball weather but in this weather pattern, at least it’s not snowing!

Then we’re not done with our active weather pattern yet! Light rain at times on Friday may mix with some snow in parts of the state. We aren’t expecting any accumulation on the roads as the transition to rain should happen rather quickly.

We may not get as lucky on Saturday when accumulating snow is possible as a storm tracks off the Mid-Atlantic coast. There are still some questions as to how far north the snow gets. While this doesn’t look like a big storm, we can’t rule out some snowfall during the day. Given this morning’s data, it doesn’t look like it’ll be a big deal for us, with most of it staying to our south.

Then we’re on the weather watch Tuesday into Wednesday for another potential nor’easter. This one looks to bring mainly rain but there is a chance it starts or finishes with a little bit of snow.

Then we might FINALLY be able to turn a corner and put the chance for accumulating snow behind us. Hopefully I didn’t jinx us by saying that!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs: mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 25-32.

FRIDAY: Chance for a bit of snow in spots before changing to rain showers. High: Upper 40s – near 50.

SATURDAY: Snow/mix possible in spots, but otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 36-42.

SUNDAY: Party sunny. High: low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.