Connecticut man gets 20 years for fatal shooting 15-year-old Keon Huff in Hartford

HARTFORD — A Hartford man who pleaded guilty to a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

18-year-old Tywone Edwards Jr. learned his fate on Thursday in Superior Court. He was sentenced by a judge after pleading guilty in February to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, tampering with evidence and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Keon Huff was shot in the head in March 2017.

Edwards was originally charged with murder in the case but the charge was reduced to manslaughter after prosecutors decided they could not prove Edwards intended to kill Huff. Edwards claimed the shooting was an accident.

Family members of both the defendant and the dead teen were in the courtroom for sentencing.