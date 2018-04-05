× Connecticut State Police are warning people of ‘Fallen Officer’s Fund’ scam

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Troopers are warning people of a “fallen officer’s fund” that is going around.

On Thursday, state police said they were made aware of a telephone scam where the scammer called seeking donations for a “fallen officer’s fund.”

“We’ve heard of similar scams in the past, but not recently, and as you may know we have a fallen officer, TFC Kevin Miller,” state police said. “So what better time than now for scammers to bring this scam back to Connecticut.”

State police said often times scams come disguised as charities, and scammers use recent tragedies or incidents to steal money from people.

“Unfortunately for the scammer, but fortunately for the rest of us, he called a Connecticut State Trooper. After listening to the scammer, the trooper started asking questions,” state police said.

The scammer provided two different names while stating the company he worked for was out of Wyoming.

“After identifying himself as a trooper and asking where the money would go, the scammer hung up,” state police said. “The trooper called the number back but the line didn’t even ring.”

Troopers are reminding people to never give credit card, debit card or bank account information to anyone requesting donations, especially over the phone.

“Don’t be pressured or guilted into donating. Simply hang up,” state police said.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of TFC Kevin Miller can send a check payable to “The Connecticut State Police Union, Inc.” and you are asked to include “Kevin Miller Memorial Fund” in the check memo.