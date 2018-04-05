Daytrippers: Checking out New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to New Haven, there is a lot to love.

The diversity, food and restaurants, people, shops, architecture, all just some of the things people we spoke to mentioned.

A world of opportunities, here in the Elm City, like the famed Peabody Museum, that has been around for more than 150 years.

“There’s so many great things about it, from the rocks and minerals, to the dinosaurs, to our habitat dioramas, which are like windows into another time and place,” says David Heiser, Director of Student Programs at the Peabody Museum. “You can stand in front of these dioramas, and transport yourself all over the world really.”

Here, you can travel the world, in just one museum, in this vibrant city.

"What you really get here, I think, is a family friendly museum of just the right size that you can visit in a couple of hours, and see most of it,” said Heiser. “Then, you can go and see other museums in New Haven, and you can go and get great food elsewhere, and just have a wonderful time... a great day trip."

While we are on the topic of great food, New Haven is known for having some of the best the state has to offer.

"New Haven is proud to have an iconic pizzeria located in their city,” says Gary Bimonte, one of the owners of Frank Pepe’s Pizza. “I would hope anyways!"

If you come to New Haven, you better come hungry, but chances are you will work up an appetite after visiting its many landmarks that will probably lead you to Little Italy on Wooster Street."I've been working for 40 plus years and I have seen generations of families come through,” says Bimonte. “Makes me feel a little old, but it’s great!"

Pepe’s Pizza, is one of the many notable pizza places serving up the traditional thin crust that New Haven prides itself on.

"My grandfather was from the Naples region in Italy, and so we have a Neapolitan style pizza, which is a thin crust,” says Bimonte. “We use a coal fire oven, it's an intense dry heat seals all the flavors in, so you get this crispy, crunchy, chewy crust, and it's just…it’s a beautiful thing."

And if pizza is not for you, how about an American classic?

"We made the first hamburger sandwich in the United States, and that was in the year 1900,” said Jeff Lassen, fourth generation proprietor of Louis’ Lunch. “The burgers are still cooked in the same stoves that the very first one was made in."

But just a word of advice, do not try to add anything to your burger!

"Ketchup is the main thing but any condiment basically,” says Lassen. “We just have cheese tomato and onion if you like."

Just like Louis’ Lunch, it is plain and simple… the Elm City has something for everyone!

41.308274 -72.927884