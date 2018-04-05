West Hartford dentist gets 6 years for illegal drug prescriptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — A West Hartford dentist convicted of illegally prescribing oxycodone has been sentenced to six serve years in prison.

Peter Delaney, 48, was also addicted to painkillers and apologized at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Delaney pleaded guilty in February to three counts of illegal distribution of narcotics.

Delaney's bogus prescriptions came to light when another man was arrested for twice robbing an East Granby bank. That man said he robbed the bank to pay drug debts and identified Delaney as the source of his drugs.

Delaney said in court that his year in jail since his arrest has allowed him to become sober.

He is not currently licensed to practice in Connecticut.