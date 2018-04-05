× Former Meriden animal shelter director settles dog attack lawsuit

MERIDEN — The former director of an animal shelter has settled a lawsuit with a volunteer who was attacked by her pet dog.

The Record-Journal reports that former Meriden Humane Society Director Marlena DiBianco reached a settlement Monday with Marlene Wall for more than $362,000. The payment will come from DiBianco’s homeowner’s insurance provider.

Wall was a volunteer at the shelter in 2014 when DiBianco’s 10-year-old Doberman pinscher, Einstein, attacked her.

The lawsuit says Wall suffered emotional distress and had injuries to her hand, arm and leg, resulting in permanent scarring. The dog was euthanized.

DiBianco’s lawyer says the attack was “unfortunate.” Representatives for Wall were unavailable.

DiBianco is facing criminal charges in a different case in connection with a forged rabies certificate. She has pleaded not guilty.