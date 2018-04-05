Goats rescued from side of bridge on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pair of goats found themselves way out of their element in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike shared photos of the goats that apparently wandered away from their farm and wound up high in the air on a narrow metal beam on a bridge over the Mahoning River near New Castle, Pennsylvania.

State police spotted the goats on Tuesday. Turnpike employees borrowed a crane from PennDOT for the rescue and returned them safely home.