Good Samaritans rescue stranger from fiery crash

AURORA, Ill. -- Two suburban men are being called heroes after pulling a man from a fiery car crash over the weekend according to WGN.

The man had crashed in the 1600 block of East New York Street in Aurora shortly after midnight March 31.

Jose Martinez lives across the street from where the accident and ran to help. He was told a man was inside.

“The driver was slumped over after I opened the passenger door then I pulled him out,” he said.

At that point, Joel Olvera ran to the scene from his girlfriend’s house nearby.

“That’s when my instinct just grabbed him cause I knew the car was going blow up,” Olvera said.

Aurora police arrived there quickly and the car did not blow up. One officer used a fire extinguisher to diminish the flames while another opened the back door to make sure no one else was inside.

Police dash cam video shows the car on fire and flames coming out of the driver’s side.

The driver, a 34-year-old from Warrenville, was unconscious and suffered cuts and bruises and burns. He has been charged with DUI and a number of traffic offenses.

Today both men say they did what anyone else in their situation would have done as well.

“I was just happy he was out and I was there to save him,” Olvera said.