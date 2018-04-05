High winds leave trees down, power outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- After a wet couple of days, windy conditions overnight causing power issues in one Manchester neighborhood.

Power was out for a portion of Maple St. near Spruce St. after gusty winds knocked a tree down.

According to one homeowner, it happened around 2:00 a.m.

Stephanie Grondahl, who has the power knocked out at her house, described the situation in the middle of the night as ‘unsettling’ but she’s glad there were not injuries.

“It was loud,” Grondahl said. “We live in the corner house over here and it just shook.”

Crews restored power at approximately 4:30 a.m. but now the town of Manchester is left with cleaning up.

The tree was across Maple St. and a portion was blocked off for part of the morning.