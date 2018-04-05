Governor Malloy nominates Robinson as Chief Justice 

HARTFORD – Governor Dan Malloy nominated Associate Justice Richard Allan Robinson of Stamford to serve as Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

“During his esteemed career in public and judicial service Justice Robinson has demonstrated a keen legal acumen and incisive insight,” Malloy said. “I am confident that as Chief Justice, his tenure will be marked with distinction and his leadership will prove to be invaluable, should he be confirmed.”

Last month, the State Senate rejected Malloy’s State Supreme Court chief justice nominee of Justice Andrew McDonald mostly along partisan lines, setting off political reverberations in a state where an open governor’s seat and control of the General Assembly are at stake in November.

In addition, the Governor announced that he is nominating Superior Court Judge Steven D. Ecker of New Haven to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Justice Robinson would fill the seat that was most recently held by Chief Justice Chase T. Rodgers, who retired from the bench in February.

“If I am confirmed, I will do all that is humanly possible to live up to the high standards of this office,” Robinson said.

Justice Robinson has sat on the Supreme Court since December 2013. He was first appointed as a judge to the Superior Court judge by John Rowland in 2000 and to the Appellate Court by Jodi Rell in 2007. He worked with the governor when Malloy was Mayor of Stamford as Staff Counsel and then as Assistant Corporation Counsel. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut and a Juris Doctor degree from West Virginia University School of Law.

Malloy also announced that he is nominating five state residents to fill vacancies for judgeships on the Connecticut Superior Court.

Governor Malloy’s nominations for the Superior Court include:

Eric D. Coleman of Bloomfield

Nuala E. Droney of Columbia

Ann E. Lynch of Granby

Margarita Hartley Moore of Stratford

James Sicilian of West Hartford