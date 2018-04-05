Man arrested after explosive device detonates inside California Sam’s Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONTARIO, Calif. – A man was arrested Thursday after a small explosive device went off inside a Southern California Sam's Club, police said.

It is unclear what time the incident was reported, but about 3:40 p.m. the Ontario Police Department tweeted that they responded to a possible fire at 951 North Milken Avenue.

Police determined that the device was detonated inside the store, which was evacuated.

No structural damage or injuries were reported and all employees and customers were accounted for, police said in a tweet.

Witnesses saw the man run from the scene and alerted officers, Sgt. Bill Russell told KTLA. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit and was identified as Hugo Gonzalez, 49, of Fontana.

There appears to be bomb-making materials in the suspect's vehicle, but it is unclear if the device was manufactured, Russell said.

Officials have not released additional details about Gonzalez or what led up to the incident.

Area residents were also evacuated, and Arrow Route was be closed between Juniper Street and Cypress Avenue. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

