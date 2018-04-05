× One person injured in Tolland crash

TOLLAND — One person was injured in a single-car crash Wednesday night.

The crash occurred near the corner of Mile Hill Road and Cedar Swamp Road just before 10:30 PM.

State Police and Tolland Fire/EMS are responded to the scene.

A Life Star chopper was requested to the scene to transport a victim with suspected serious injuries, however, due to intense high-altitude winds, the helicopter was unable to fly.

An ambulance transported the patient.