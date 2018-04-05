Police ID Colchester man killed in Portland crash

HARTFORD — A Colchester man was the victim of a fatal one-car crash in Portland early Thursday morning.

Police said that at around 2:30 a.m., there was a crash on route 66.

Police said a black 2017 Honda Accord driven Joshua Ogden, 26 was involved in the crash.

Police said Ogden was treated on scene and taken to Middlesex Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-342-2541.