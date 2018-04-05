× School bus driver arrested for allegedly using bus to sell and buy heroin

STRATFORD — Police said a school bus driver was arrested for allegedly buying and selling heroin while using the school bus.

Stratford Police Department said they arrested Garfield Howell, 29, and charged him with sale of narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotic and risk of injury to a minor.

Stratford police said when they arrested Howell, they seized around 195 grams of heroin.

Stratford police said for the past several months, the Stratford Police Narcotics Vice and Intelligence Unit have been conducting a heroin investigation within the Town Of Stratford.

“During the investigation, detectives developed a suspect, Garfield Howell, as a heroin dealer,” Stratford police said. “Detectives also discovered that Howell is a school bus driver for WE Transport.”

Stratford police said surveillance video showed Howell on several occasions using the school bus to purchase and deliver heroin.

Howell wasn’t able to post his $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.