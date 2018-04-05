Video shows 85-year-old grab wrench, defend 80-year-old brother from gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – An 80-year-old Indianapolis man has his protective older brother to thank after he was nearly robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

The crime was caught on camera outside a business on the city’s east side, according to WXIN.

Wearing a gray hoodie, the thief can be seen spinning around and pulling a gun on the octogenarian, who is walking behind him with a cane.

“He said, ‘Give me your money. This is a stick up. This is real life.’ Man I ain’t got no money. I just got out of the hospital,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

Video shows the crook reaching into the man’s pockets to steal his money when the victim’s older brother sprang into action.

“I started hollering and then my brother heard me hollering and then he came and he hit him up across the head,” said the victim.

Using a wrench he grabbed out his car, the man’s 85-year-old brother knocked the suspect down, causing him to drop the victim’s three dollars and run away with only a gun in his hand.

“He hit him on the head with that wrench. He went down,” laughed the victim. “That wrench made him give up everything.”

Luckily, aside from the thief, no one got hurt during the botched stickup in this parking lot, but the result didn’t make it any less dangerous.

“I thought he was going to shoot me in the stomach, but he didn’t pull the trigger,” said the victim.

Just two days earlier, 75-year-old Alma Kurtz suffered minor cuts to her face caused by flying glass after a different thief shot out her car window during an attempted robbery in Crown Hill.

“It was a surprise,” said Alma Kurtz. “It was just it happened so quick.”

Both Alma and the 80-year-old robbed Wednesday say it’s sad so many criminals simply don’t care who they try to hurt.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with these people,” said the victim. “You know there’s no call for nothing like that.”

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.