Woodbridge homicide victim identified as New Haven man

WOODBRIDGE — Police have identified the homicide victim found in the road Thursday.

Police said Thursday the victim was Alan Robinson Jr, 37, of New Haven.

The shooting happened on Rimmon Road in between Deer Run and Robin Roads.

Woodbridge police said Wednesday the man was a victim of homicide but would not provide further details, other than to say there is no threat to residents.

State police are working with local law enforcement and the New Haven State Attorney’s office to investigate.

The investigation is still on going. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2512.