Yard Goats kick off the 2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Spring may have officially arrived, but winter weather decided to show up Thursday night for the Hartford Yard Goats season opener.

Despite the weather, a sold out crowd showed up as the Yard Goats took on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Unfortunately, the Yard Goats season opener was spoiled after losing to the Fisher Cats, 6-0. Game two of a four game series continues for the Yard Goats Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628).