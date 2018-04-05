Yard Goats opening day is here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It may not be the best weather, but Hartford's team will heat things up on the field, starting tonight.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field at 7:05 p.m. in a home opener at Dunkin Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Last season was a big hit for the team, which finally played after a year long delay in opening the stadium. The team has sold out Thursday's game.

2018 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster

RHP Ryan Castellani (Philadelphia, PA), RHP Logan Cozart (New Philadelphia, OH), RHP Jason Garcia (Bronx, NY), RHP Scott Griggs (La Jolla, CA), RHP Parker French (Austin, TX), LHP Mitch Horacek (Littleton, CO), RHP Peter Lambert (San Dimas, CA), RHP Marc Magliaro (Monroe Township, NJ), RHP Craig Schlitter (Guilford, CT), LHP Max Schuh (Fresno, CA), RHP Matt Pierpont (Winter Springs, FL), RHP Jesus Tinoco (San Santonio de Maturin, VZ), LHP Jack Wynkoop (Virginia Beach, VA); C Dom Nunez (Elk Grove, CA), C Chris Robago (Riverside, CA), C Sam Tidaback (Plainville, IL); INF Garrett Hampson (Reno, NV), INF Mylz Jones (Palmdale, CA), INF Brian Mundell (Santa Clarita, CA), INF Ryan Metzler (Glen Burnie, MD), INF Brendan Rodgers (Winter Park, FL), INF Bobby Wernes (Overland Park, KS); OF Omar Carrizales (Maracay, VZ), OF Yonathan Daza (Maracay, VZ), OF Sam Hilliard (Mansfield, TX), OF Wes Rogers (Greenville, SC)