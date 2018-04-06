× Baby dies after being left in hot car; Dad said he forgot infant was there

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told reports the baby’s father forgot to drop the child off at a day care center and headed straight to work on Tuesday. The infant was left inside the car.

The temperature reached 85 degrees that day — 11 degrees above normal.

Pryor says the man’s wife arrived at the daycare Tuesday evening and learned her baby, who was 10 months old, wasn’t there.

She immediately called her husband, police said.

He checked his car and found the baby unresponsive in the backseat. He drove to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not identified the father nor the baby.