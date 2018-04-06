× Boston-area Dunkin’ Donuts selling fries, pretzels and chicken tenders

BOSTON — Have you ever craved fries and doughnuts at the same time? Well, Dunkin’ has you covered.

Dunkin’ Donuts is selling Donut Fries along with other non-traditional products as part of a new $2 snacking menu at a small number of its stores in the Boston area.

In addition to the fries, customers can order pretzel bites, waffle-breaded chicken tenders, Munchkin dippers and gluten-free brownies.

Dunkin’ Donuts says the menu is paired with signature beverages and is designed as an afternoon snack.

The test will gather feedback from customers and employees to help determine whether to sell the items nationally.

Is anyone else hungry right now?