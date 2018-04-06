× Car strikes pedestrian near Wesleyan University residence halls

MIDDLETOWN — A car struck a pedestrian in the area of Wesleyan University late Friday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. They responded to the corner of Lawn Avenue and High Street, adjacent to the Butterfield Residence Halls.

Investigators are still on the scene. They have not yet said whether any injuries occurred.

A FOX 61 crew is on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.