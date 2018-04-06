× Congressman Courtney asks Education Secretary Devos to provide resources, relief for Ridley-Lowell students

NORWICH — Congressman Joe Courtney, a member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in regards of the Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute that closed without notice this week.

On Friday, Courtney asked DeVos to work quickly to provide resources and debt relief to the students and recent graduates of the technical school.

“The sudden and stunning decision by Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute to cease operations with no notice to students or staff screams out for action by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” said Courtney in a release.

Courtney added, “Many of the students used federal student loans and grant programs to pay tuition, and it is imperative that the Dept. of Ed exercises its statutory authority to protect both taxpayers and the students who put their faith in this school’s promise of a certificate that would provide gainful employment. My letter is simply asking for the same swift action that has been used in the past with similar situations such as ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges. As a member of House Education and the Workforce Committee, my office and committee staff will be aggressively pursuing relief for these students.”

Courtney said prior to the closing, Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute offered medical and dental certifications.

The school had two locations in Connecticut in New London and Danbury, as well locations in other states.

