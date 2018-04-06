Early snow shower, dry but chilly weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Other than a brief period of snow during the next few hours, expect a dry and chilly weekend with temperatures only in the 40s both days, but at least Sunday will be a lot brighter.

Then we’re on the weather watch Tuesday for another chance of rain/snow. The most recent data does not look all that impressive. We're not concerned about anything high impact at the moment.

Then we might FINALLY be able to turn a corner and get some warmer weather in here, but that would hold off until the end of next week. We still have ways to go, but temperatures may start to get up around 60 degrees for a change.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds break for sun this afternoon, breezy, cool. High: mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers (could start/finish as a bit of snow depending on the timing and track). High: 45-50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50s.

