× Father who attempted to kill his 2-year-old son in car crash sentenced to 20 years

DENVER — A suburban Denver father who deliberately left his 2 1/2-year-old son unbuckled before crashing into numerous vehicles at a high rate of speed was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

KUSA-TV reports 31-year-old Nathan Weitzel was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty in February to one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Last year, Weitzel pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In exchange for the guilty plea, six other charges were dropped.

According to the district attorney’s office, Weitzel admitted he had been using cocaine and wanted to kill his son “because being a father was a big responsibility, and he did not think he was man enough to raise a child.”

Prosecutors say Weitzel wore a seatbelt while his son was unbuckled in the backseat when he crashed his Acura sedan into parked cars while going about 75 mph in Centennial on August 2016. His son suffered a concussion and a broken leg.

Police say the child was returned to the custody of his mother.