Foodie Friday – Katz’s Deli & Restaurant in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Tucked away in Woodbridge, Katz’s Deli & Restaurant could be one of the best kept secrets in the area.

Known for its vast menu and huge portions, Katz’s will not let you leave hungry and take it from this reporter, it’s true!

The Jewish-style food is as tasty as it looks and will keep you coming back for more.

The pastrami sandwich is piled high with about eight ounces of meat that is cooked in house daily. And, if you like corned beef, this is a must try.

Maria F. said in an online review, “The best pastrami, coleslaw and pickles I’ve had in Connecticut!”

Snack on those homemade pickles and coleslaw while you wait for your food. Whether it’s a wrap, salads that are bigger than they appear or soups, like the secret recipe Mazto Ball soup, the flavor will knock your socks off.

When you arrive, you will be greeted by a smiling staff and decor that will leave you feeling nostalgic. Whether you are a first-timer or a loyal regular, he atmosphere is one of inclusion.

Owner Steven Katz, who has been serving the area for more than two decades, will make sure you love every bite and your experience is second to none.

“This place was built by our customers,” smiled Katz. “When you come in, it’s important to make sure you don’t leave hungry and you always have a smile.”

So, don’t be left out, try this latest Foodie Friday find, you will be glad you did.