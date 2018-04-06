× Massachusetts college student found dead in Mexico was electrocuted on train tracks

A Massachusetts college football player who died while on spring break in Mexico last month, was electrocuted after falling onto a set of train tracks, according to New York Daily News.

Andrew Dorogi, of Cleveland who was a senior at Amherst College, was on spring break in Mexico City when authorities found his body on a track at the Camarones Metro train station March 15.

First responders pronounced Dorogi dead on the scene.

His death was first labeled a “culpable homicide,” but Mexican authorities eventually said his death was likely accidental.

“The cause of Andrew’s death is still unknown and under investigation,” a statement from the attorney general’s office said. “We know from his family that he did not die of suicide.”