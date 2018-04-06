× Period of light rain mixed with some snow today

Light rain will occur at times Friday with a mix of snow in parts of the state. We aren’t expecting any accumulation on the roads as the transition to rain should happen rather quickly.

Mainly quiet weather fills in for this weekend. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a lot of cloud cover as a storm misses us to the south (finally a missed storm!) and then Sunday we bring on more sunshine.

Then we’re on the weather watch Tuesday into Wednesday for another potential nor’easter. This one looks to bring mainly rain but there is a chance it starts or finishes with a little bit of snow. The most recent data does not look all that impressive with the severity of this storm, so it may not be a big deal around here.

Then we might FINALLY be able to turn a corner and get some warmer weather in here, but that would hold off until the end of next week. We still have a ways to go, but temperatures may start to get up around 60 degrees for a change.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mid-day wintry mix. Rain and snow mixing with sleet between 10 AM and 3 PM, with some late afternoon clearing & warming. Highs: Upper 40s – near 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a lingering rain shower. Lows: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Snow/mix possible in spots, but otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 36-42.

SUNDAY: Party sunny. High: low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

