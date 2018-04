× Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

SWEDEN, N.Y. — Authorities say a woman used a “large-bladed kitchen knife” to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in their home.

Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, just west of Rochester, New York. She was charged with second-degree murder.

Court papers say Mouhib stabbed the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head. Mouhib’s husband, mother-in-law and a 10-year-old boy were also home.

Mouhib had recently called the sheriff’s office seeking assistance with mental health problems. She had been admitted to a hospital from March 8 and March 26.

Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 but she plans to present the case to a grand jury before that.

Abraham Cardenas was a first-grader at Barclay Elementary School in the Brockport district.

“This is a very shocking situation for us,” District Superintendent Lesli Myers said. She called Abraham “an engaged learner” who “lit up a room any time he entered it.” She said grief counselors would be at the school when students return from spring break Monday.