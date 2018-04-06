× Social media post prompts police response at Bridgeport school

BRIDGEPORT — Police have detained a student who posted a disturbing photo online via the social media app Snapchat.

This morning students at Central High School were circulating a photo of student holding what appeared to be rifle and saying he was ‘going out with a bang’. Bridgeport Police spokesman Av Harris says the student who was the suspect was immediately located and detained, and ‘as a precaution a perimeter of the campus was set up’ by the police department’s patrol division.

School Security, principals, and Student Resource Officers swept the building as a precaution. FOX61’s Esther Katro reports that parents were notified of the lock down, and several arrived at the high school on Lincoln Boulevard to make sure their children were safe.

Parents running into Central HS to pick up students after lockdown @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/d3EuJoFpHq — Esther Katro (@EstherKatro) April 6, 2018