Students in Madison help feed the hungry

By Ellie Shea and Kelley Levis

Usually community service is seen as a chore, however, a group of students at Daniel Hand High School crave the experience to help others.

Feeding Connecticut, a student-run club at DHHS volunteers at local organizations to support those who are not financially stable enough to feed themselves.

Every Saturday, the club treks to The Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven where they serve a hot breakfast to a line of hungry people out the door with the help of other volunteers like director David O’Sullivan. Many teenagers would rather sleep in on their Saturday mornings, however, club leader Heidi Whelahan disagrees.

What today’s youth does directly affects what happens in the future. So get involved in your community and make an impact on tomorrow! From the community soup kitchen in New Haven.

