Bushnell Park Carousel Reopens in Hartford for Spring

HARTFORD --The vintage carousel in Bushnell Park reopened Saturday.

During the spring season it will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. The carousel will offer a functional room that is great for gatherings such as birthday parties and weddings.

"This is a treasure in Bushnell park, there are less than 200 antique wooden operating carousels left in this country and Hartford has one in its downtown. This is a real treasure," said the executive director of Bushnell Park Carousel Louise Demars.

For the small price of just $1.00 you can enjoy a 3.5 minute ride on this hand crafted masterpiece. Additional offers include a prepaid ticket book good for 30 rides for the prize of $25.

Want to ride for free for the year? Then join the Friends of the Carousel where you can engage in efforts to support carousel preservation work.

Additionally the carousel sells delicious popular concessions including popcorn, ice cream, and soft drinks.

The carousel was hand carve in 1914 by Solomon Stein and Harry Goldstein and is being restored by the New England Carousel Restoration Workshop. It includes 36 jumpers, 12 standers, 2 chariots, and a Wurlitzer band organ.