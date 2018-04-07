× Facebook plans to let everyone unsend messages, will stop Zuckerberg until then

PALO ALTO, Calif. — The technology news website TechCrunch reported this week that Facebook retracted Facebook messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg and other executives from their recipients’ inboxes. That’s an ability normal Facebook users don’t have. But now Facebook tells the website that it plans to make an “unsend” feature available to all users in several months, and has already been considering how to build this product. Until the Unsend feature is released for everyone, Facebook says it won’t unsend or retract any more of Zuckerberg’s messages.

The retractions of the CEO’s chats were never previously disclosed until Facebook confirmed the news to TechCrunch after they reported having email receipt evidence of messages that have since disappeared. Many users are seeing that as a breach of trust.

TechCrunch says revealing plans for the Unsend button now could serve to dampen the backlash by making Zuckerberg look like a beta tester of the feature, and eventually normalizing Unsend as a common behavior. You can read more on the TechCrunch site.