NEW YORK CITY — A fire broke out at Trump Tower Saturday afternoon.

Firefighter tweeted out just before 6 p.m. that a fire had erupted on the 50th floor of Trump tower.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

According to PIX11, it was an initially a 3-alarm fire. Flames and smoke can be seen coming out of the window of the floor.

The New York Fire Department tweeted out that no one had been seriously injured.

The cause of the fire and extent of possible injuries were not immediately clear.

FDNYalerts MAN 2-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 7, 2018

FDNYalerts MAN 3-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 7, 2018