× Free ice cream cone to be offered April 10 at Connecticut’s Ben and Jerry’s

Do you like Ice Cream? Do you like free stuff? Well if you do you’re in luck!! Ben & Jerry’s is back at it again for the 40th year in a row where they offer a free scoop of ice cream to the general public.

No tricks, just walk in on April 10th between 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and get your free ice cream.

Locations include Shoppes at Farmington Valley in Canton, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Evergreen Walk in South Windsor, and Mohegan Sun in Uncasville.

Other locations include the Ben and Jerries’ parlors in Glastonbury, New Haven, Old Saybrook, and West Hartford.